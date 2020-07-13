There will be two candidates on the official August 4 Republican primary ballot for the Kansas Senate in the 24th District.
Incumbent Randall Hardy is seeking reelection and is being challenged by J.R. Claeys.
The Abilene Reflector-Chronicle asked each candidate to respond to questions via email.
Candidates were asked to introduce themselves in 50 words or less and each answer was limited to 100 words.
Tuesday is the last day to register to vote in a primary election. Advanced voting starts on Wednesday. July 28 is the deadline for voters to apply for advance ballots by mail for the primary elections.
The primary Election Day is Aug. 4.
Randall Hardy
Age: 68
City: Salina
Tell us about yourself:
I have lived in Salina for 40 years, have three sons and was president of Construction Rental in Kansas/Nebraska for 27 years. I’m active in church and served on civic, community and industry boards for 30 years…four as Salina City Commissioner, prior to the past four years as state senator.
Your view on Medicaid expansion:
I believe strongly that citizens should have access to health care. Currently, local doctors and Abilene Memorial are asked to absorb medical expenses of the uninsured. That is wrong. I believe our medical providers should be reimbursed for their services. Harold Courtois, CEO of the hospital, told me in 2018 the hospital wrote off $800,000 in uninsured claims. With access to Medicaid Expansion, citizens would not need to use emergency rooms, the very most expensive health care option, instead of primary care physicians.
Your view on medical marijuana
When I was knocking on doors in 2016, I met a family whose son with epilepsy would respond well to treatment with medical marijuana. They were thinking of moving to Colorado because they did not have access to this option in Kansas. I believe that if citizens with chronic conditions can be helped by the use of medical marijuana, they should have access to it for those purposes.
Your view on mail-in election ballots:
I am Vice-Chair of the Elections Committee in the Senate, and I have learned much about voting processes across the country. I like what the Kansas Secretary of State’s office did this year to facilitate the use of advance mail-in ballots. This method provides voters another option, especially this year, if they are not comfortable going to the polls on election day or voting in advance in person. The advance mail-in ballot is absolutely safe and secure; otherwise, the Secretary of State would not approve its use.
Your view on legal sports wagering:
Every year I have enjoyed visiting Abilene for the NGA spring and fall meets and have gotten to know several greyhound owners. I have great respect for the industry and believe greyhound racing should have access to legal sports wagering. Last session I carried an amendment to include greyhound racing in the sports gaming bill. If re-elected, I will continue to work hard for greyhound farms in Dickinson County—they are an important part of the county’s economy.
Conclusion:
I have been a fully engaged senator the past four years in Abilene, Chapman, Enterprise and Solomon…present in your communities and responsive to your concerns. I walked in parades (I was the Twizzler guy!), attended chamber functions, spoke at Rotary, presented residents turning 100 with Senate Tributes, visited with local and county commissions and councils and sponsored a bill that would help the Eisenhower Museum and Library. I averaged 25-30 trips to Dickinson County annually. It has been an honor to represent you in the Kansas Senate, and I hope I have earned your vote in the 2020 primary.
J.R. Claeys
Age: 42
City: Salina
Tell us about yourself:
For the past eight years I served in the Kansas House. I am currently employed by the Trump campaign, working in battleground states for the president’s re-election. This spring I was elected as a delegate to the Republican Convention. I live in south Salina with my wife, Caitlin, and my son, Grayson.
Your view on medicaid expansion:’No. My opponent voted with Democrats to expand Obamacare in Kansas, placing work-capable adults at the front of the line ahead of children, pregnant mothers and the disabled. My opponent caucused with Democrats to increase taxes on working Kansans, voting for the largest tax increase in the history of the state. My opponent also joined Democrats to vote against lower property taxes and property tax transparency. My opponent chose a Democrat to lead his campaign for Kansas Senate. His campaign is funded by more than 25 Democrat donors.
Your view on medical marijuana:
Sure. Known as an expert on transportation issues, I designed budgets that maintained a Kansas highway system ranked as one of the top two in the nation — and a rural interstate system ranked number one in the country. I served on the Transportation Vision Task Force, developing the state’s 10-year transportation program, and as a member of the Kansas Unmanned Aircraft Systems Joint Task Force. Committed to keeping your family safe, I championed the plan to increase the number of State Troopers on our highways, and delivered on a new prison to prevent early releases of dangerous criminals.
Your view on mail-in election ballots:
Okay. My opponent chose a Democrat to lead his campaign for Kansas Senate. His campaign is funded by more than 25 Democrat donors. My opponent votes with Democrat Governor Laura Kelly 94 percent of the time. He voted to restrict your Second Amendment Rights, receiving an F from the NRA. There is a reason no Democrat filed to run in Senate District 24. Democrats are happy with the voting record of my opponent. Republicans are right to be concerned about his record.
Your view on legal sports wagering:
Yep. I am known in the Kansas Legislature as a Conservative Fighter, defending Kansas values of Life, Faith and Family. I won the Award for Conservative Excellence from the American Conservative Union and co-authored welfare reform legislation that moved thousands of Kansans from welfare to work. Growing a strong economy and good-paying jobs in Kansas led me to public service. Raised in a family rooted in agriculture and entrepreneurship, I worked to cut red tape and make starting a business easier in Kansas. My career in small business advocacy prepared me to lead the fight against punishing taxes and the burden of regulation.
Conclusion:
I am a Republican and I appreciate Republican votes on August 4. I served as chairman of the Kansas Young Republicans and as a member the State Executive Committee of the Kansas Republican Party.
I have served as a senior advisor, campaign manager, and general consultant for Republican congressional, senatorial and gubernatorial races in Kansas.
I also managed fundraising and pre-rally activities for the 2018 Topeka visit of President Donald J. Trump at the Kansas Expocentre and managed the rally and event planning for the Wichita visit of Vice President Mike Pence in 2018.
