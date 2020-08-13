Two new COVID-19 positive cases were reported Wednesday by the Dickinson County Health Department since Monday.
The new cases are in the over 80 age group and the 50 to 59 age group. The two increase the number to 50.
The health department also reported two more people have recovered leaving nine still under treatment.
State-wide, 817 new positive cases were reported since Monday by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment. There were eight deaths during that time period and 64 new hospitalizations.
