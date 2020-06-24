Two new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Dickinson County by the Dickinson County Health Department.
The seventh case in Dickinson County is a 61-year-old male.
The eighth case is a 32-year-old male.
The Health Department reported it is actively notifying close contacts. Close contacts will be asked to quarantine and monitor for symptoms consistent with COVID.
