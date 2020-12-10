Two more deaths in the county were related to COVID-19, according to the Dickinson County Health Department’s report on Wednesday.
There were also five more people that required hospitalization.
The report said there were 29 new COVID-19 positive tests among the 71 tested since the Monday report. Nine of those were in the 30 to 39 age group.
Statewide there were 5,778 new COVID-19 positive tests and 85 related deaths.
