COVID-19 testing

Alex Leff with Dickinson County Emergency Medical Service administers testing for COVID-19 at Sterl Hall Wednesday afternoon. Vehicles were lined up from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for tests given by the Dickinson County Health Department.

 Tim Horan, Reflector-Chronicle

Two more deaths in the county were related to COVID-19, according to the Dickinson County Health Department’s report on Wednesday.

There were also five more people that required hospitalization.

The report said there were 29 new COVID-19 positive tests among the 71 tested since the Monday report. Nine of those were in the 30 to 39 age group.

Statewide there were 5,778 new COVID-19 positive tests and 85 related deaths.

Contact Tim Horan at editor@abilene-rc.com.

