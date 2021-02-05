Two more deaths in Dickinson County were related to COVID-19 according to the Dickinson County Health Department.
The report released on Thursday said since Monday the number of related deaths rose to 34.
The report said there are 26 new positive cases of COVID-19 bringing that number to 1,639.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.