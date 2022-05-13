The public art installation is two steps closer to being completed. At this time, four out of the 10 boots have been painted. The painting is being led by the Art Council of Dickinson County which is painting some and commissioning other boots to artists. The project is funded by the Dickinson County Community Foundation and the Quality of Life Coalition in Abilene.
One of the two newly completed boots is by Sam Gessinger, director of the Arts Council. Geissinger painted the Abilene School District’s colors, themes and cowboy logo on the boot.
The second boot was painted by Steve Huff. The boot features space exploration, the face of former president Dwight Eisenhower and details of the United States’ space travel during Eisenhower’s presidency.
The third boot photo include is the prototype for the project. Painted by Karen Cooper, the boot features sunflowers and Wild Bill Hickok.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.