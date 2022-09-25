Bodybuilding has come far in the last few decades, according to local bodybuilders Amber Engle and Ann Marie Schwarting.
The field is now more accepting of different body types than it used to be, though it’s still a difficult thing that requires participants to put in a lot of time and effort.
Schwarting started her bodybuilding journey out of a desire to get in shape. She had always been interested in exercise, taking frequent part in weightlifting, half-marathons, triathlons and marathons.
COVID-19 and other factors such as the natural changes that accompany age contributed to unwanted weight gain right before her 50th birthday.
“I just decided to start really concentrating on my health,” Schwarting said. “I lost quite a bit of weight.”
She hired a coach and worked out at Impact Fitness in Abilene where she still works out to this day and lost about 30 pounds. Her coach suggested she start competing in bodybuilding contests.
“I told her it was something I’ve always thought about but never dreamed that I could do it,” Schwarting said. “I just started working toward that goal. And I’ve always worked out at the fitness center and they’ve been really good at having a lot of the equipment that I need.”
She did two competitions last year at the age of 49 and found she enjoyed it and the people she met in the process.
Schwarting has since won other competitions. In total, she has done about four contests. Recently, she won competitions in Denver, Colorado and Little Rock, Arkansas.
In Colorado she earned her pro card in the Masters — meaning people aged 35 and older — in the OCB Colorado natural league.
OCB is an all-natural — meaning no steroids — league.
In Arkansas, Schwarting tried the next level up — at the NPC All Muscle South — which is also an all-natural organization in a category for people aged 50 and older. She competed in the Masters and came home with a second and third place.
“In this organization, there’s all different types,” she said. “It’s made for all different body types, too.”
Schwarting competes in the bikini category, which she said requires an hourglass figure — soft shoulder caps, slim waists, rounded hips and glutes.
There are other categories for people with different body compositions, she said.
“They figured that there’s a lot of people with different body types — that we can’t all be the typical hourglass figure, what they always thought of in the past,” Schwarting said. “You don’t have to try to fit into one.”
The NPC is the league Arnold Schwarzenegger competed in during his younger days, according to Schwarting.
The all-natural contests are very serious about keeping performance-enhancing drugs out.
The OCB required Schwarting to take a polygraph test before she was allowed to compete. When she won in Colorado, she was required to take a drug test. When she passed the test, she received her pro card.
If the honor of winning were not enough for Schwarting, the OCB league also presents some unique trophies to winners. Everything from little knives to axes to war hammers reminiscent of Thor’s to swords.
After winning her competition in Colorado, Schwarting walked away with a sword, a crown and several trophies for winning in different divisions.
“The reason I got into (bodybuilding) again was it was something I always dreamed of — never thought that I could do it,” she said. “It was so close and I just decided that I wanted to send a message to other people that it doesn’t matter how old you are, you can still follow your dreams in any aspect of your life.”
Competing in bodybuilding contests has led her to learn more about nutrition as well.
“I’ve learned a lot through this process,” Schwarting said.
She has learned that eating fewer and fewer calories is not always ideal.
Schwarting said that a common misconception is that bodybuilders starve themselves to achieve their desired physique. This could not be further from the truth, she said.
It’s more about eating a certain amount of calories.
“My coach was constantly on me because I wasn’t eating enough,” Schwarting said. “I kept telling her, ‘well I still have two meals to eat today.’ And she was like, ‘I don’t care. Eat them all at once. But I want you to eat them before you go to bed.’ And so that was a whole new concept for me was the food.”
She said she tries to take in more whole foods — meaning unprocessed foods— though her diet is not completely restricted. She follows a plan that tracks macros — which is short for macronutrients, meaning proteins, carbohydrates and fats.
As long as she factors her macros in and doesn’t overdo it, she can still eat things such as candy in moderation.
“I don’t stay away from anything,” she said. “If I’m craving it, I’ll have it. I just have it in moderation and I just try to fit it into my macors.”
Schwarting has also learned that weightlifting — not cardio — is often a big factor in staying in shape.
“When I first started working out, they took cardio away from me and said ‘it’s your food and weights — we need to get you lifting weights because weights will help you burn more calories longer than cardio’,’” she said. “Cardio burns it right away but the weightlifting — it works all day long for you.”
Some people credit bodybuilding with improving their relationships with food.
In the process of bodybuilding, she has met people who came from bad situations. Many of these people had eating disorders and credit bodybuilding with pulling them out of a spiral and saving their lives, she said.
“It’s interesting — going to the different competitions and talking to people behind the stage and learning their stories,” she said.
Schwarting suggest people start on their own level if they want to do what she has done.
Those who have never worked out before may want to hire personal trainers, join fitness groups to spend time with likeminded people, talk with nutritionists and work out in ways they’re comfortable even if that only means walking more.
“Sometimes it can get lonely because people don’t understand the process and your desires,” she said. “It’s not necessarily for physical (looks). It’s health for a lifetime. I want to be healthy for future grandkids and to see my kids get married and have a family and stuff. And so for me, it’s that passion.”
Engle has been taking part in bodybuilding since 2017, when she did her first show. She started out as an amateur and gained her pro card a year ago.
The first show she took part in she signed up under two categories and she won first place in one category — wellness — and didn’t place in the other. The category she won in was not the one she had hoped for, but that did not discourage her.
“That told me a little bit about my body structure and composition,” Engle said.
Instead of trying to work against her body, she learned to work with it.
She has continued competing in the wellness category which she said is very lower-body dominant. This means training her lower body with intense four-time-a-week workouts.
“You’ve got to push yourself a little bit — it’s definitely not proportioned,” she said. “You have a smaller upper body and a bigger lower body.”
It requires building muscle density. This means a lot of time poured into workouts and “pushing a lot of heavy weight.”
The contests are heavily focused on physique and body composition, though there are other aspects to it as well.
Prep for shows begins about 20 weeks prior to the competition. Usually she works out three hours a day five or six days a week when she is training for a competition.
“It pretty much consumes your whole world — in a sense — just because there’s so much energy that has to be put out,” Engle said. “You have to be careful where you don’t have much energy to give in other places.”
Engle said she only trains for short periods of time and can’t do it all year long. She dedicates about five months per year to working on bodybuilding and steps back from it the rest of the time. It’s impossible to really achieve balance when she’s training.
“I don’t think there is balance,” she said. “It’s an extreme sport and we know that going into it. That’s why — when you decide that you want to pursue bodybuilding — you have to know that for this amount of time my life is not going to be balanced. I’m working toward a goal, I’m going to be doing X amount of work and the rest has to be second to what that goal is.”
She has a coach she checks in with weekly while training.
The training is the hardest part. It means keeping close track of her nutrition, sleeping right, planning and being disciplined in a lot of different ways to ensure her body does what she wants it to do when she wants.
“You’re working toward this big goal which is the show and everything you do — from eating, sleeping, what you drink, everything — revolves around this one, single show,” she said. “You do all this work. So by the time you get to the show, all that hard work is done.”
By the time Engle arrives at a show, she said she’s coasting into it.
“You’re nervous but you’re kind of at a point where you’re like, ‘I’ve done everything that I can possibly do’ and so now I just have to enjoy the ride,” she said. “It’s fun. There’s a ton of energy. There’s a lot that goes into it — from your tanning, your makeup, the right color of suit, the right posing. The posing is so important and it’s probably one of the hardest things. Just getting the right angles, flexing your muscles while looking relaxed.”
The audience likely has no idea exactly how much goes into what they see on stage, according to Engle.
But for all the hard work she pours into it, body building is still extremely fun and exciting when she has the chance to “glam up” and show off all her hard work, she said.
“You’ve worked all these weeks toward this one day,” Engle said.
Achieving pro status was her main goal from early on.
Her journey started with questions for a friend and a lifelong interest in physical activity and competition.
“I’ve always loved sports, competition,” she said. “I loved just having a goal in front of you and I had a best friend who was doing the body building and I was very intrigued and so I started asking her questions.”
Engle’s interest grew the more she learned and she decided to try it out for herself.
“It was more just the competition within myself of pushing myself maybe a little bit further than I maybe could do on my own,” she said. “Having just that big goal in front of you that looks unattainable but you watch yourself work toward it and it’s really fun to see.”
Engle recommends anyone who wants to do bodybuilding for themselves find a coach that fits them, their goals and their personality. People should set realistic goals and be honest about their expectations and what they can stick to before committing to anything, according to Engle.
But if someone decides it’s worth it, bodybuilding can be extremely rewarding she said.
“Bodybuilding — I feel like it’s been a really great experience in a lot of different ways for me,” Engle said. “Just reaching for a goal that you don’t really think that you can reach, but watching yourself just one step at a time get to that goal. A lot of times, we say ‘I want to do this’ or ‘I want to do that,’ but to actually walk through a big goal is huge for you mentally and emotionally. I think that’s been the biggest thing that I’ve felt like has been the most positive in bodybuilding.”
It’s not for everyone, but she encourages those who are truly interested to pursue it if they believe it’s a good fit for them.
“If it’s on your bucket list, go for it — because you’re going to shock yourself and you can do anything you put your mind to,” Engle said. “It gives me chills, because — especially with Ann Marie — I’ve walked with her from the very beginning when she had those doubts. And to see her walking through and now winning shows and just the confidence — it just gives you just a different air about yourself. It’s not an arrogance but it’s just a confidence of ‘I did something that I said I was going to do. I didn’t think I could do it.’”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.