March is Women’s History Month and historically women have often been discouraged from joining careers in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM).
These days, that pressure seems to have lightened — as two Patterson Pharmacy employees can attest to.
Pharmacists Amanda Kolterman and Bethany Hofmann feel perfectly at home in the sciences.
Kolterman is from Clay Center originally and was raised by a mother who is also a pharmacist who works for a branch of Patterson in Clay Center.
“She kind of inspired me,” Kolterman said. “I never thought I would want to do the same thing as one of my parents, but it turns out it’s a pretty good job.”
She grew up hearing her community’s praise for her mother, she said. People often told Kolterman how helpful her mother was.
“I love helping people, so I thought, ‘well, maybe that’s something I can do,’” she said.
There were a lot more men in her field when her mother started out, but Kolterman doesn’t recall it ever being an issue.
“I think that’s because she also lives in a small town,” she said. “People are going to be accepting. Of course, there’s some times that people really want to speak to a man — they think that they’re more authoritative — but for the most part people trust us just as much.”
Kolterman’s pharmacy class was almost entirely made up of women.
She never experienced any pushback over her career choice, she said.
Even when Kolterman was in middle school — a time in life when girls sometimes find their interest in STEM drops off — she had the opposite experience.
Her experience working in her chosen field has also been positive.
Kolterman graduated from Creighton Pharmacy School about two years ago at which time she took her current job in Abilene.
“It’s been good,” she said. “The people of Abilene are super kind and I really like the small-town feeling — especially at the independent pharmacy level. It’s what I enjoy, because you’re really able to help patients on multiple levels.”
She encourages others to look into STEM careers and research their options in and outside of the community.
“It’s hard work, but it’s worth it,” Kolterman said. “It’s rewarding, is the most important part.”
Hofmann had a similar experience in that she was never discriminated against the way she might have been in a bygone era.
“I guess I haven’t felt that we have been disqualified or discounted for being women, because as I went through school, women were rising up in the profession,” she said. “So it’s been fun to see people take leadership roles and really grow into that. It’s becoming more common, I guess, which is comforting.”
Hofmann comes from a medical family. Her mother is a nurse, her dad is a doctor and her sister is a doctor. She was actively encouraged her entire childhood to pursue science. Like Kolterman, she’s also from Clay Center originally and had a good school experience there. She graduated one of her class’ three valedictorians.
“I love science,” she said. “I loved it even more when I got into middle school and even more when I got to high school, so it was natural for me to continue to stay in that lane.”
Hofmann has been a pharmacist since 2013, after she graduated from the University of Kansas pharmacy school.
“Honestly, this profession has grown in the amount of women that are a part of it,” she said. “I would say we dominate the profession — not extensively, but more than 50 percent are women. It is a really good profession for women just as far as the way that you can build your schedule — at least with retail.”
She knew when she was researching her future career as a young woman that she wanted to have a family as well as a job and came to the conclusion that retail pharmacy work would allow that.
Hofmann worked at K-Mart as a pharmacy tech when she was getting her Bachelor’s at Kansas State University and at Target when she was in KU. After graduating, she worked at Dillons until 2016.
The only time she has ever felt anything remotely like pushback was when she began having children and needed time off for maternity leave. She had to advocate for herself then.
She said she likes small pharmacies such as Patterson better. She works at both the Abilene and Clay Center pharmacies.
“I love people, so I love what retail (pharmacy) offers,” Hofmann said.
There’s no reason women shouldn’t consider pharmacy as a career, she said.
“You have to want it,” she said. “I thought school was very easy, growing up and pharmacy school was not easy. So you have to want it for yourself and want to push that hard, because if you’re there because somebody else thinks you should be there, honestly you won’t make it. And it is a good profession. It’s changed honestly a lot in the last 10 years — which is kind of sad — and quality of life in the workplace has changed a lot — which is sad.”
But as far as medicine goes, it’s not a bad place to be, she said.
