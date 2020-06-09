HERINGTON — Two men where transported to the hospital after their motorcycles were rear ended Sunday afternoon.
According to the Kansas Highway Patrol report, Mark P. Brown, 40, of Council Grove and Robert W. Bartholic, 58, of Ogden were stopped and sitting at the stop sign at U.S. Highway 77 and U.S. Highway 56 in Herington at1:15 p.m.when a northbound vehicle failed to stop, rear ending both.
Brown was transported to Abilene Memorial Hospital and Bartholic to Wesley Medical Center.
Their conditions were not available at press time.
Raul Martinez, 87, of Chase, who was driving a 1992 pickup was not injured.
