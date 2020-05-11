Two people from Colorado were transported to Salina Regional Health Center following a one-vehicle crash shortly after noon on Sunday.
Jordan T. Wood, 28, of Denver and Amy S. Coppola, 41, of Conifer, Colo., were believed to be seriously injured in the one-vehicle crash at 12:25 p.m., one mile west of the Abilene exit on Interstate 70.
According to the Kansas Highway Patrol report, Wood was eastbound in a 2020 Hyundai Wood when the vehicle left the roadway, entered the median, crossed the westbound lanes, overturning.
Neither was wearing a seat belt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.