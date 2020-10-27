Two more patients testing positive for COVID-19 were hospitalized, according to the Dickinson County Health Department’s Monday report.
There were nine new cases of the coronavirus in Dickinson County over the weekend, bringing that total number to 303.
Sixteen more were released from isolation leaving 77 recovering.
The report showed 50 new tests were given.
Two new positive cases were in the 50 to 59 and 30 to 39 age groups. Single new cases were in the over 80, 70 to 79, 69 to 69, 40 to 49 and 20 to 29 age groups.
Statewide there were 2,446 new cases over the weekend but only one death. The report said 98 were hospitalized.
