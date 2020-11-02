There were 23 new positive cases of COVID-19 reported by the Dickinson County Health Department from Wednesday through Friday and two more cases required hospitalization.
Of the 23 new cases, eight were reported in the 10 to 19 age group. Five were in he 40 to 49 age group.
Statewide there were 3,136 more cases and two more deaths.
