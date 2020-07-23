Two people have been hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19, the Dickinson County Health Department reported in its Wednesday update.
The total number of positive cases remained at 34 but the report says five more people have recovered, increasing the recovery number to 25 since Monday.
There were 17 new tests reported since Monday’s report.
The state of Kansas also reported one new death, bringing that number to 308.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.