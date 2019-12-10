JUNCTION CITY — The Geary County Sheriff’s Office and Junction City Police Department are investigating the deaths of two men after a possible kidnapping in Junction City.
Topeka station WIBW reported from the sheriff’s office that 27-year-old Zachary Lima and 24-year-old Christopher Young were found dead at the Corps of Engineers gathering ponds below the Milford Lake Dam.
The sheriff’s office said the deaths are being investigated as a murder-suicide.
At about 10 p.m. Thursday, Junction City police responded to the report of a violation-of-protection-order complaint and possible kidnapping. Police say Lima forced his way into a home and took Young at gunpoint, WIBW reports.
WIBW said a tip led deputies to Milford Lake where the bodies were found. Military Law Enforcement is assisting with the investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.