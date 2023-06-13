The history of Abilene is filled with colorful characters. The spirits of some of them might still wander the streets and old buildings, according to several paranormal investigators.
This summer people will have the opportunity to learn about investigations into the spirit world first hand at the Lebold Mansion and Old Abilene Town. Investigators will lead small groups through the common haunts and show people how their equipment is used.
“Maybe we can even have them help us solve a mystery, something we’ve been wondering about,” said Leah Rivers, investigator with L & M Paranormal, which will lead the investigation at Old Abilene Town. “Maybe one of our attendees can get us a name.”
Lebold Mansion
The first of the two investigations is at 7 p.m. Saturday, June 24 at Lebold Mansion, 106 N. Vine St.
K.D. and Katy Stafford will lead the investigation managed by the Afterlife Paranormal Research Society. K.D. and Katy have been in the television shows Fright Club, Lights Out, and Ghost Brothers. K.D. also co-stars on Ghosts of Devils Perch. The cost it $70 per person and there is a 24-person limit. Attendees will be divided into groups, which will rotate through each floor of the mansion.
“Every 45 minutes they break for about 15 minutes … and then they're at the next level of the house within an hour,” said Joseph Tatner, owner of the mansion. “Every hour they're starting in a different room and they get a full experience of the mansion. They will get a tour of the mansion.”
The investigators will speak about their work and the equipment they use. This is not the first time Tatner has opened his home to paranormal investigations. While he personally has not witnessed an event, which did not have a logical explanation, guests to the mansion have.
One time he had two young ladies ask him for a tour of the house, it happened to be when Chris Blundell with the Afterlife Paranormal Research Society was visiting. When the girls reached the dugout, one of them froze.
“Catatonic frozen, solid, not breathing,” he said. “And tears start coming down her cheek. Luckily Chris was coming down the stairs. We each took her gently by the shoulder and gently backed her out of the room and immediately she started sobbing, hysterically crying. She said that had never happened to before. She didn't know what happened. She just got completely overwhelmed. So, whether that's a psychological thing, or something else, I have no idea.”
Going on the reports from other visitors, Tatner said when he goes through the house with guests, especially female guests, he will always walk in front of them.
“There’s a rumor, and I’ve had a lot of people telling me that there’s a little orphan ghost boy that runs around and pokes people in the butt,” he said.
Another guest celebrated her 19th birthday ghost hunting at the mansion with her father and a friend. The trio was supposed to stay all night.
“I get a text at 9:30 p.m., ‘Okay, we're packed up and we're leaving,’” Tatner said. “I texted and asked, ‘What happened? Was something wrong?’ She texted back, ‘No, I just couldn't that.’”
Confused Tatner reached out again and learned while they were in Conrad Lebold’s old room, a place where there had never been paranormal activity reported, when she and her father heard her mother singing Happy Birthday.
“I didn't even know at the time that her mom was dead,” he said. “They both got closure and acceptance and peace with the mom's passing.”
Old Abilene Town
The next paranormal investigation is from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. Aug. 26 at Old Abilene Town, 201 SE Fifth St. This one will be led by Leah and Mike Rivers, a husband-and-wife team from Abilene. The cost is $30 with all proceeds going to Old Abilene Town.
“I know 8 to 1 sounds long but it goes really fast when you’re going from building to building,” Leah said. “We’ll give a little backstory of what spirit that is in the building and I’ll guide them on what kind of questions to ask so they’re not provoking or pushing.”
The Rivers have limited equipment but they said there is not a lot needed. However, they do recommend people bring their cell phones, a small mag light flashlight.
“If you have a video camera, bring your video camera,” Mike said. “I catch a lot of stuff like in the school house, all these floating lights, you can't see with your naked eye so, you go back later and watch your footage and it’s like, ‘Oh my gosh, there was a ball of light floating right in front of me.”
The two have conducted several investigations at Old Abilene Town and have started to get to know some of the spirits who now call the recreation of Abilene’s early days home. When they bring guests, they stress the importance of being respectful.
“We always try to hit up the Merchant Hotel because … there are two people in the Merchant, the lady downstairs and the one upstairs,” Mike said. “The lady downstairs, the gunfighters refer to her as the madam of the house. This is her house and you are going into her house and you be respectful. You wouldn’t go into your grandma’s house tracking mud and leaving trash everywhere — what’s grandma going to do? She’s going to tan your hide. Same thing here, there are stories about events taking place here and they would leave trash in the Merchant or they would wear their spurs and she doesn’t like that and she would show them one way or another.”
The other spirit is that of a 16-year-old girl named Liz, Leah said. Liz is the only one they have made contact with who they know what their name is.
Leah said they started having encounters with Liz right after their initial tour.
“She would come to me in dreams at my house while I was sleeping and she would tell me stories of what happened to her and it wasn't very nice,” Leah said. “She was hurt by a lot of men. And our very first investigation that was the first place I wanted to go. And I went up there and was able to connect with her and talk with her. And, I guess we're friends now. She was relieved to connect with someone. I heard her. I validated her and I just go visit her now.”
To purchase tickets
Lebold investigation: afterlife-paranormal-research-society.ticketleap.com/lebold-mansion-ghost-hunt
Old Abilene Town investigation: www.facebook.com/events/814620376950875?ref=newsfeed
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.