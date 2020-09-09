Two Abilene downtown businesses announced recently they were closing: 3rd Street Deli and Family Video.
On its Facebook page, 3rd Street Deli located at 108 N.W. Third Street stated it was closing. Its last day is expected to be Sept. 25.
“We certainly appreciate and thank everyone who has enjoyed and supported us in all our endeavors here in Abilene,” the post said.
The deli was owned by Chef John Shaft and Helen Darrington.
Also last week, Family Video at 409 N. Buckeye Avenue announced it was closing its doors on Oct. 30.
“We are very thankful to have been able to provide entertainment for many family movie nights, and want to thank the people of Abilene and our incredible staff for the many years of support and service.”, says Keith Hoogland, CEO, Highland Ventures, LTD.
Family Video has served the local community with all of their entertainment needs for over 8 years.
