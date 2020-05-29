There have been several acts of kindness during the COVID-19 pandemic in Abilene.
Recently two individuals from Abilene donated their stimulus checks.
Dana Joyce said she wanted the COVID stimulus money to go to those that were impacted by the pandemic and she donated it to the Abilene Area Food and Clothing Center.
“(President Donald) Trump sent out those checks for COVID and I didn’t need any extra money for that,” Joyce said.
The disabled veteran said her bills were paid and she wanted to help others.
Her husband David Joyce also recently recovered from an injury and went back to work as a truck driver.
“I wanted the COVID money to go to the people that don’t have food and don’t have a job right now,” she said. “They need food and I know the food banks around the country are getting swamped. That money was for COVID relief and I didn’t need it.”
During the Abilene City Commission meeting it was reported that last week the city received a call from an Abilene citizen who wanted to pay individuals’ past due/shutoff water bills.
The anonymous donation was for $2,000.
According to City Manager Jane Foltz, the donor stated that he and his wife did not need the stimulus money they had received and wanted to do good with it.
This donation helped 41 local Abilene residents to become current on their water bills.
This kind gesture of Paying It Forward for those who may be struggling right now is something this staff has never seen happen in this magnitude before, Foltz reported. This is much appreciated by the city and by those who received funds.
