There were two more deaths related to COVID-19 last week, the Dickinson County Heath Department reported.
The report from Friday to Friday listed 86 more positive results among the 132 tests given.
There were two more requiring hospitalization.
The number of deaths in the county is at 20, all over the age of 60, 13 over the age of 80.
All nine age groups listed by the health department had additional positives. The 0-9 age group had one additional while the 20 to 29 spiked at 17.
Statewide, there were 11,005 more positives for a total of 242,322. There were also 251 more deaths, for a total of 3,148.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.