Two bridges, which are more than a century old, were declared as surplus Thursday, Sept. 15 by the Dickinson County Commission.

Located at 2260 1300 Avenue and at 3200 Oat Road, the bridges are rated fracture critical, meaning if a tension component of a bridge fails the entire bridge could collapse.

 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.