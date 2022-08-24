By Ed Boice
Abilene Reflector-Chronicle
The city commissioners held a public hearing during the Aug. 22 city meeting for exceeding the revenue neutral rate. Two people spoke and made critiques against the budget. The commission also held a public hearing for the proposed 2023 budget, but no one commented during it.
John Kollhoff, city commissioner, commented first, starting by passing out papers with a written statement to the other commissioners and city staff and then spoke on the public podium.
“I am speaking against raising taxes for our citizens,” Kollhoff said. “I spent a good amount of time with City Manager Marsh and City Finance Director Rothchild to come up with concrete ways to lower not just the mill levy, but also lower the net dollar amount taxpayers will have to pay to support the functions of our government.”
Kollhoff continued with he thinks the Abilene Public Library’s 2023 budget and budgets in past years have been too high and presented statistics that he has presented in previous city meetings as to why he believes the library’s budget is too high.
Kollhoff then said the combined 9 percent pay increase for cost of living adjustment and merit for city staff is “unnecessarily high” when taking into account the pay increases that started in January 2022. When talking to city managers and commissioners in other cities in Kansas, Kollhoff said the 9 percent is more than double then what other cities are projecting for wages. Those cities also did not have an increase in pay in the beginning of 2022. Kollhoff then said he supports a 5 percent increase, which would save $120,000 in the budget compared to the 9 percent.
“As the finance director stated, any pay increase becomes the new baseline,” Kollhoff said. “You can’t put the toothpaste back in the tube.”
Kollhoff’s next topic was the proposed facility maintenance position. He said he does not believe the position has been thought out well enough. He did not receive a job description for the position when he requested one. Kollhoff said he recommended the position be thought out more and considered for the 2024 budget.
Moving away from his written statement, Kollhoff said he believes the special projects budget item of $50,000 should be removed.
“The commission can do whatever we want for any legal purpose with our (special projects budget item), and I feel putting that $50,000 for special projects kind of creates a push to spend that money rather then thinking very diligently about spending that out of either the reserve or out of another budget,” he said.
Lastly, Kollhoff said he believes the OCCK, Inc., funding for their public transportation service program should be gradually increase to $62,000 over the next few years instead of an immediate increase in one year. He then referenced Trell Grinter’s, transportation director for OCCK, statement in her presentation during the June 6 city study session that she expected the city to gradually increase their funding of the program. After looking at their salaries and budget of the program, Kollhoff said he does not believe the salaries will be paid to employees from Abilene.
Diane Miller, former Abilene city commissioner, then approached the podium. She said she sent the commissioners a letter the day before the meeting and was asked to address the proposed city staff’s pay increase. After her own research and analysis, the pay increase is too much. To her knowledge, the consumer price index has been used as a reference and not a sole reason to raise wages. Cost of living adjustments should be below lower then the CPI. From her experience, the city has made either COLA or merit increases, usually not both.
“To portray the proposed increase as something that the city has always done is incorrect,” Miller said.
The salary increase will also increase benefit costs since benefit amounts are based on the wages. Miller said Kansas Police and Fireman’s Retirement System is 22.5 percent. Kansas Public Employee Retirement System is 6 percent. Social Security is 6.2 percent. Medicare is 1.45 percent.
Miller said the wage increase will have to be financed every year due to the impact of future tax rates. Also, the pay period will differ from the period in previous years and boost, “the employees several years along the scale in one foul swoop,” Miller said.
Miller then said, because the pay increase percentage is applied to all wages, the wage gap between department heads and managers and general staff increases. She suggested weighting the percentages so the raise is more equal for all positions.
Miller the said, if the economy goes into a recession in the future and causes reduced tax revenue, layoffs and service reductions will be “inevitable” if the increases are implemented.
Miller then asked if the wage increase affected the increase in the water and sewer rates for 2023, as the wages for managers are spread through multiple budget lines. She asked if the rise in the rates is necessary if the increase is only for increased manager wages.
Overall, Miller said she would like the city to either eliminate the COLA increase, “substantially decreasing” the amount or give a one-time COLA bonus. She also does not want to see a tax increase.
Dee Marshall, city mayor, then closed the public hearing.
