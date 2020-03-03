A month long investigation into a residential burglary resulted in the arrest of two individuals on Sunday. Leonard Ellsworth Jr., 54, of McPherson, and 48-year-old Audrey Mitchell of Topeka were accused of burglary and theft.
According to the Abilene Police Department, officers executed search warrants on a vehicle and motel room located at the Budget Lodge Inn in Abilene.
During the execution of the warrants, officers removed property believed to be taken during a residential burglary that occured in Abilene on Feb. 3.
