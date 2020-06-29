A Junction City man and woman are accused of multiple counts of forgery after attempting to pass a stolen check in Abilene Saturday.
Aaron Renshaw, 24, and Elizabeth Spurlock, 19, were taken into custody Friday and are in the Dickinson County Jail on $5,000 bond.
Interim Police Chief Jason Wilkins said police were dispatched to West’s Plaza Country Mart on North Buckeye Avenue Friday for the report of an individual attempting to cash a stolen check.
Upon arrival, officers had contact with a female who advised that she had been asked by an acquaintance to cash the check. The acquaintance had been waiting in the parking lot and fled the area when officers arrived. Officers located the acquaintance a short time later during a traffic stop.
Officers learned that the check the female allegedly attempted to pass was connected to a theft investigation in Junction City. In addition, officers discovered that three other stolen checks connected to the same theft investigation had been cashed in Abilene by a different female.
Renshaw is accused of multiple counts of forgery, theft by deception and possession of marijuana. Spurlock is accused of multiple counts of forgery, theft by deception and possession of methamphetamine.
