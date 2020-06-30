SOLOMON — Two Solomon men were arrested last week on drug charges.
According to the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office, the Drug Enforcement Unit with assistance from the sheriff’s office and the Kansas Highway Patrol searched a residence in the 200 block on East Sixth Street following a three-week investigation.
Arrested were Ethan Swartz, 18, and Alex Swartz, 23, were taken unto custody on Friday.
During the search, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, ammunition and a firearm were recovered.
Ethan Swartz is accused of possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a school and criminal use of a weapon.
Alex Swartz is accused of possession of marijuana with intent to district within 1,000 feet of a school.
