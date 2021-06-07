The Abilene Fire Department responded to a structure fire at Abilene Center Apartments, located at 511 NW 14th St., on Saturday, May 29. Units were dispatched at 7:07 p.m.
When firefighters arrived, responding units reported heavy smoke and flames coming through the roof of the apartment complex. All residents were already out of the building, according to a report by Interim Abilene Fire Chief Kale Strunk.
Once the crews extinguished the fire, they assessed the fire was unintentionally caused by cooking. Only two apartment units sustained significant damage from the fire.
“Due to it being an apartment complex with the possibility of people rescued and a holiday weekend with potential of short manpower issues, assistance from Grant Township, Solomon, Enterprise and District #1 Fire Departments was requested as the dispatch was received,” interim Abilene Fire Chief Kale Strunk said.
Also, the Abilene Police Department and Dickinson County Emergency Management Services responded to the incident.
