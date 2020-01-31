Following the search of an Abilene residence, Colby T. Mohn, 18, and Cheyenne J. Ramp-Davis, 24, were accused of possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
According to the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office, detectives of the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Department Drug Enforcement Unit searched the home on Monday.
“After an investigation stemming from anonymous tips and lasting approximately two weeks, probable cause was established for a search warrant at the residence,” Sheriff Gareth Hoffman said in a news release.
Mohn and Ramp-Davis were booked into the Dickinson County Jail and are out on bond awaiting trail.
The case is ongoing and further arrests are possible, according to the release.
Mohn’s hearing was set by Magistrate Judge Keith Collett for 2:30 a.m. March 9.
That is also the time and date he set for a preliminary hearing on Mohn’s charges of aggravated battery stemming from a Sept. 17 crash in the 800 block of 2100 Avenue.
