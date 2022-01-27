Retiring Dickinson County Register of Deeds Martha “Marty” Holt has some advice for people who might be a little bit hesitant about trying something new.
“If you think you want to do something different, just do it,” Holt said with a laugh. “Who knows? You might end up 24 years later as the register of deeds.”
To observe her years of service with the county, a retirement reception is planned for Holt from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 31 in the Dickinson County Health Department meeting room, located at 1001 N. Brady, Abilene.
She will retire Monday after working 24 years for Dickinson County. Fourteen of those years were spent in the register of deeds (ROD) office, while 10 were with the appraiser’s department.
She started in the appraiser’s office in 1998 and transferred to the register’s office in 2008. In 2011, she was promoted to deputy register of deeds. In 2019, Republican precinct committee people elected her to fill the unexpired term created by the retirement of Jill Freeman. Holt was then elected register in 2020.
Started with appraiser
Holt went to work for the appraiser’s office as a data collector, working for then-appraiser Joleen Rankin.
“I moved my way up to cartographer because I knew how to use the planimeter,” Holt explained. “You had to go around the properties and it helped you measure acreage or square footage and then you do the mapping.”
Even though computers were being used in the appraiser’s office, much of the mapping still was being done by hand.
“Of course, now they have GIS and are able to do that with the computer, which is fantastic. It’s not nearly as much work and more accurate than what any of us were doing by hand,” Holt said.
In 2008 the job opened up in the ROD office and Holt felt it was a good time to make a move.
“I was thinking ‘I’m to old to be going out in this heat,’ (doing appraisals) so Jill hired me as a clerk in the register’s office and I began working my way up,” Holt recalled.
Changing
technology
When Holt transferred to the ROD office, staff there were using computers, but still doing some typing in the numerical books.
“Every time a deed or mortgage or whatever happened and it related to a legal description we would have to go to those books and type in what type of document applied to that legal, mortgage release or whatever,” she explained.
“It kept an account of all the things that happened to that legal piece of property. Who bought it, who sold it, how much money they mortgaged on it ...
“That way the title companies could come in and do title work to make sure there was a clean title,” Holt said. “That has been going on since the beginning of Dickinson County.”
In recent years, every record has been scanned.
“We have records from the very beginning of the county. All the register of deeds books survived the fire (of 1882 which destroyed nearly all county records),” Holt said. “Having those records scanned came in really handy when COVID struck because we were able to access so much of that on the computer.”
In upcoming months, the register’s office will begin using the eRecording (electronic) system, which will make it even easier for staff to work from home – particularly if the courthouse ever had to close down again, Holt said.
Everything in the register of deeds office is open to the public, except staff cannot provide the price that was paid for a property and cannot provide copies of death certificates.
An observation
During the 25 years Holt has worked for the county she has found it be enjoyable and had a number of interesting experiences.
One that stands out occurred right after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks when United States and Canada airspace was closed.
“I was out in the country the next day doing data collection and it was a very, very odd, quiet day. It just had a strange presence,” Holt recalled.
Holt also recalls an epiphany she had while working for the appraiser’s office that brought home the importance of education.
“I was not very good at math or algebra in school and when I went to work for the county I went to a mapping class where we were learning tangents and curves and how to map those out. All of a sudden everything I had learned in school finally clicked,” she recalled. “It was an ‘ah ha’ moment.
“This was something I probably learned in middle school from Mr. (Bill) Robinson. He was so patient,” Holt, an Abilene High School graduate, recalled with a laugh. “I was talking to him afterwards and told him about that and he started laughing.
“Maybe that’s how teachers should look at stuff. It just goes to show there are different ways of teaching,” she added.
Holt has a soft spot for educators and students. Before she came to work for Dickinson County she worked in the kitchen at McKinley Elementary School in Abilene.
“I worked for the school district. I was a lunch lady,” she said. “I really did enjoy it. I enjoyed the kids. I still see some of those kids today. They’ll come up and say ‘Hi Marty, how are you doing?’”
As she prepares for retirement, Holt is looking forward to not getting up so early in the mornings and plans to spend more time doing yardwork, reading, cooking and possibly finding more hobbies.
She also plans to visit her brother who lives in Texas and find some type of part-time job.
As for her time working for the county, Holt said she’s met a lot of really good people, and most of the time, the job was enjoyable.
“I think people are pretty happy for the most part. I think it helps to be able to relate to people and understand where they’re coming from,” Marty said. “You’re not going to make everybody happy, but you do the best you can.”
