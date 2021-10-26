From bags filled with treats, streets filled with kids and parents filled with afternoon coffee, Abilene residents prepare for Halloween Night which takes place this Sunday. Across town different businesses and organizations planned events for children and families to enjoy outside of the classic trick or treating.
Friday. October 29
The City of Abilene — with assistance from Old Abilene Town — will host the Halloween Spooktacular from 5:30 p.m. to 8 pm. The night will include hayrack rides, tombstone stories, haunted buildings, popcorn with a movie, a costume contest and the Great Pumpkin Hunt. All ages are welcome with no admission needed, but the Great Pumpkin will only be accepting pre-k through third grade children.
Old Abilene Town will host its second weekend of Haunted Cowtown where visitors can walk amongst the ghosts of the town. From 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., guests can enjoy the haunted schoolhouse, cabin, cemetery, saloon and more for $5 a head.
Saturday, October 30
Old Abilene Town’s Haunted Cowtown also takes place Saturday night at the same times and with the same activities as Friday night’s event.
Dickinson County Historical Society will host their annual Tombstone Talks with ghosts of Abilene’s most known coming out to tell their stories. Four tours will be held from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. and people must purchase their $5 ticket at the museum or call 785-263-2681. Each tour will be limited to 30 visitors. The society reminds tour visitors to bring flashlights and wear comfortable walking shoes. Tour groups will meet at Abilene Middle School before heading to the cemetery.
Family Dollar Tree will host a Trunk or Treat from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. The night will include games, costume contests, buggy rides and more. People who donate will be able to participate in a cake walk, hot dogs and hot chocolate.
Sunday, October 31
The American Legion Post 39 Legion Riders will host a Trunk or Treat Halloween at Little Ike’s Park from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Miss Emily’s Music School will host a Trick or Treat night free to the public with every person who attends, the company will donate $1 to the Junction City Animal Shelter. Starting at 7 p.m., families can play with instruments, take photos at the spooky photobooth and sign up for raffles.
The Lebold Mansion will hold its first Halloween at the Lebold Mansion event from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Visitors can walk around the grounds and 1st floor to meet spooky characters and collect candy. No admission needed for a visit, but donations will be accepted.
The City of Abilene will be closing Northwest Third Street from North Walnut Street to North Poplar street for trick or treating. The street will be closed from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
