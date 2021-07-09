HERINGTON — Four candidates will compete in the annual Tri County Free Fair King and Queen contest tonight (Friday, July 9) in Herington.
The candidates will be sporting a float in the parade at 5:30 p.m. before being crowned at 7 p.m., just prior to the rodeo both at the Herington fairgrounds.
2021’s King and Queen will receive American Heritage FFA belt buckles donated by the Rural Vista FFA Alumni chapter.
Also, the King and Queen will each receive $200 cash project awards and the first attendants will receive $100 each.
Everyone is invited to come to the fair and meet the candidates as they will be handing out awards at the various livestock shows.
The candidates are:
Allison Abeldt
Allison Abeldt is a 16-year-old, nine year member of the Dickinson County Holland Sunflower 4-H club and a two year member of the Chapman FFA chapter. She is her FFA chapter’s current vice president and has served as junior sheep project leader for her club.
She has enjoyed the market and breeding sheep projects and has worked hard on her lamb and goat milk businesses.
Allison is a current junior at Chapman High school active in STUCO, NHS, volleyball, basketball and track.
She loves volunteering, listening to podcasts and after high school she plans to attend Kansas State University pursuing Bio-Medical Sciences.
Shannon Anderson
Shannon Anderson is a 17-year-old,10-year member of the Holland Sunflower 4-H club and a three year member of the Chapman FFA chapter.
She served as last year’s 4-H vice president and is her FFA chapter’s current president.
She focuses on the beef and swine projects and her farrowing operation.
Shannon is an upcoming senior at Chapman High School active in volleyball, basketball, track, SADD, AFG and NHS. She loves staying active in all aspects of her church, babysitting and going to the gym.
After high school she plans on possibly pursuing a career in the medical field.
Mason Fink
Mason Fink is a 17-year-old, seven-year member of the Holland Sunflowers 4-H club and a three-year member of the Abilene FFA chapter.
He has served numerous offices over the years in 4-H and is the current treasurer. He enjoys attending all the judging CDEs his district offers. He focuses on his market and breeding ewe projects.
Mason is an upcoming senior at Abilene High School and is active in FFA and the trap shooting team. He loves being active in his church and community gathering food donations or mowing the church lawn. He enjoys hunting and history.
Mason plans on attending Kansas State University in Agribusiness and then returning to the family farm.
Teagan Seibert
Teagan Seibert is a 17-year-old, 10-year member of the Dickinson County Navarre Boosters 4H club and a three-year member of the Chapman FFA chapter.
He has served in many offices and is his club’s current president. He focuses on his dairy goat, arts and crafts and photography projects.
Teagan is an upcoming senior at Chapman High School and is active in band and the All School Play. He enjoys his 4H leadership work with others.
After high school Teagan plans to pursue a career in graphic design and computer applications.
