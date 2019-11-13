The city of Abilene Public Works Department will be installing cedar trees for Christmas Tree Lane on Buckeye Avenue and N.W. Third Street, Thursday and Friday
As in previous years, trees will generally be placed 5 to 6 feet behind the sidewalks in resident’s front yards. Since crews will be driving posts for staking the trees, any markers or stakes indicating underground sprinkler lines or heads can be helpful.
Also, any residents who prefer not to receive a tree or wish to supply a tree of their own choosing, please contact the Public Works Department at 263-3510.
