Underground wiring for streetlights on N.W. Third Street downtown Abilene could take three to four weeks.
This work is the first part of a joint project by Evergy and the city of Abilene to replace the streetlights. The work will also require some sidewalk sections to be replaced and some parking spaces will be temporarily blocked as equipment is on site.
Additionally, the city of Abilene Public Works Department will be removing the Cedar trees and posts that made up Christmas Tree Lane along N.W. Third Street and Buckeye Avenue on Wednesday Jan. 8. Residents are asked to remove all lights and decorations from the trees.
Any trees that are still adorned on the removal date will remain until a later undetermined date.
Please contact the Public Works Department at 263-3510 if you have any questions or concerns.
