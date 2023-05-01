Several members of the Abilene Tree Board visited Eisenhower Elementary School and St. Andrew School April 28. With fourth graders surrounding them outside each school, the board celebrated Arbor Day by planting a shingle oak tree at each school and teaching the children about trees.
“Each year we teach the fourth graders about trees and what they’re good for; helps beautify the area for the schools,” Drew Snitker, member of the tree board.
Each fourth grader also received a redbud tree seedling to plant at home. The board taught them how to plant the seedling as they planted the redbud trees. Gifting the seedlings is part of the board’s fourth grade forestry program.
“We usually choose what type of tree that fits into the plan (at the schools) or depending on where we’re planting them,” said Jennie Hiatt, tree board member. “We’re just showing them how to plant a tree so that, when they go home, they kind of know how that looks.
The tree board has been planting trees on Arbor Day since their inception in 1992. The fourth grade forestry program began in 2010.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.