Several members of the Abilene Tree Board visited Eisenhower Elementary School and St. Andrew School April 28. With fourth graders surrounding them outside each school, the board celebrated Arbor Day by planting a shingle oak tree at each school and teaching the children about trees. 

“Each year we teach the fourth graders about trees and what they’re good for;  helps beautify the area for the schools,” Drew Snitker, member of the tree board.

 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.