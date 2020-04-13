A travel assignment to New York City had been on the bucket list for a former Abilene nurse for quite some time.
COVID-19 made that happen last week.
Elise Dawson, a 29-year-old North Kansas City Hospital nurse originally from Abilene, has begun a three week employment contract in New York. Since Sunday she has been working in the Trauma and Recession based Emergency Room at Harlem Hospital, dealing with COVID-19 patients.
She explains that she had always dreamed of taking a travel assignment to New York. With the pandemic, she believed this would be the best time to go and make a difference.
New York
“My goal has always been to go to New York and take a travel assignment to work in an ER. I wanted to get that experience for myself, and this was just the perfect opportunity,” Dawson said. “I know that they are struggling here in New York.
“They are overwhelmed. They don’t have enough resources or staff, and they are just overflowing with patients. It hasn’t really hit Kansas City like it has here. There are obviously cases in KC, but our census and our hospital are way down. They are trying to find work for people to provide hours, but they don’t really have a lot of patients. I thought, I’m not really doing anything here so I might as well go make a difference. I have the ability and I have the desire, so why not go help where they need it?” she said.
Nurses KC
She is a part of a Facebook Group called “Nurses KC” and they were posting about nurses traveling to New York for work assignments. When asking for information, she was brought to the company “Krucial Staffing” based out of Overland Park, Kansas. This organization offers many services, one of which is an active deployment of registered nurses and practitioners to locations in need of help.
Dawson decided to call Thursday, April 2, and within one day the program signed her up and had a flight ready for her the next day to New York.
Dawson and a group of nurses from Kansas City arrived in Manhattan around 7 p.m. They all stayed in the same hotel. After completing paperwork, they were allowed to go up to their rooms and were instructed to check their doors at 5 the next morning for an assignment.
Assignments
They were not given their assignments until the next morning because assignments were given by the state of New York, not the staffing agency. Later Sunday at 12:30 p.m., Dawson was given her assignment to Harlem Hospital where she would be working that night.
Her first night she was assigned to the Trauma and Recession base in the emergency room with no orientation.
Her instructions were to go in and help with what she was able to do. However, they were not trained on the charting system or given access to the medications, badges, or keys.
She compares Harlem Hospital in Manhattan, New York to Truman Hospital in Kansas City where she worked previously before working in North Kansas City Hospital. Harlem Hospital and Truman Hospital are similar in aspects of the patient population and environment.
“It’s [Harlem Hospital] overflowing with COVID patients. I would say probably 95 percent of the patients are COVID. They are everywhere you look,” said Dawson.
She said her work deals with people who are unstable by putting them on monitors, starting an IV, drawing blood and get them on high flow oxygen.
“That’s pretty much what we’ve done for most people. Some people end up getting intubated. A lot of people who get intubated are not coming off of the ventilators. They end up dying,” she said. “To prevent that, they have been trying to hold off as much as they can before they intubate people, to see if they can turn it around themselves.
“Also, there is the fact that we don’t have many ventilators and supplies, so that has been really tough to deal with,” Dawson said.
Resources
While she had only been at the hospital for two nights when she consented to this interview, Dawson explained she already noticed supplies and resources were limited. The environment of an emergency room in Manhattan, New York, during this pandemic is nothing short of her expectations, she said.
After working during the night to save many lives, Dawson returns to her hotel on the bus provided by the staffing agency.
Her routine has not been perfected yet, but as of right now she works from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. and has not found much time for anything other than sleep and work.
“When I get back to my hotel, I immediately get out of my clothes, bag them up, wipe everything from my pockets, and take a shower,” she said.
There are many first responders and health care workers just like Dawson who have been making sacrifices and saving lives during this COVID-19 pandemic.
Contact Rebecca Scheller at Reflector2@abilene-rc.com.
