No one enjoys paying taxes, but Dickinson County Treasurer Leah Hern said her office is committed to making the process as easy as possible.
That helpful attitude not only applies to paying taxes, but to any other service offered by the treasurer’s office, including motor vehicle tag purchases and -- once the courthouse reopens – renewing a driver’s license.
With the first half of 2021 property taxes due in less than two weeks on Monday, Dec. 20, Hern reminds county taxpayers there are several methods they can use to pay their taxes.
“They can come into the Abilene Civic Center and pay them or we have an online website,” Hern explained. “It’s a state website the counties participate in and they can pay their taxes that way.”
Taxpayers have the option to place their taxes in the dropbox located by the north doors of the Abilene Civic Center, 201 NW Second. They also may make payment by mail. Just send all the appropriate tax payment stubs to the Dickinson County Treasurer, P.O. Box 249, Abilene, KS 67410.
The treasurer’s office temporarily is located at the Abilene Civic Center while the Dickinson County Courthouse is being renovated.
Payment can be made by cash, check, money order, Master Card, American Express, Discover, Visa or by e-check at KansasOnLinePayments.
If a taxpayer has not yet received a tax statement, but should have, that person may call the treasurer’s office at 785-263-3231.
“And if people have questions on something they’re getting taxed on that they don’t understand, they can call,” Hern said.
If real estate remains unpaid after Dec. 20 interest will begin to accrue on the first half payment. The second half can be paid anytime before May 10 without interest. If taxes remain unpaid after May 10, the full amount with interest must be paid, according to information on the treasurer’s website.
Paying monthly
Many people find it difficult to pay the large tax amounts when they come due in December and May so some enroll in an escrow plan that allows them to make monthly payments, Hern said.
“Sometimes people are really used to having it come out of their (mortgage) payment. Or they may have their house paid off or maybe they changed banks and that bank will not do escrow for them,” Hern said.
“I probably have 50 to 65 people that make payments once a month. On the 15th of each month I do an electronic withdrawal from their account and just hold it in escrow,” she continued.
Hern said some people do not like the idea of automatic withdrawal so they use other means to pay.
“They will pay us with a check every month and that’s fine too,” she said.
The escrow payment plan also can be used by people who have delinquent taxes they need to catch up on.
“Our biggest goal is to have people keep their properties and we don’t want them to go delinquent for a number of years and go to tax sale,” Hern said.
Another big concern for some taxpayers is the values placed on their homes. Hern encourages those with questions to call her office.
She related a incident where she received a phone call from a person who was terribly confused by their tax statement.
“I said most people don’t understand how the whole tax thing works. So, call us anytime. We can try to answer their questions or get somebody in another department to help them with that,” Hern said.
Hern explained that many people do not realize that their valuation notices affect their taxes. Another factor that affects taxes is city, school, county and other taxing entities budgets which play into the amount of taxes due.
Motor vehicle
Just as people have the option to use different means to pay their taxes, they also have options when it comes to registering and titling their motor vehicle. Many now opt for the convenience of renewing online, but others prefer to walk in the door and pay in person.
Driver’s license
The Dickinson County Treasurer’s office currently is unable to renew driver’s licenses while they are in the temporary location; however, that service will again be available once the office moves back into the courthouse.
Hern also plans to offer county residents the option of renewing their driver’s license by appointment. License renewal by appointment was instituted during the COVID-19 closures in 2020, Hern explained, as a way of limiting the number of people gathering in the courthouse lobby.
“It seemed like there would be five or six people waiting. The appointments are helpful because people can come in and renew and not have to wait in line,” Hern said. “And it’s actually a lot easier for my staff. They’d see the line of people and it would kind of stress them out a little bit.”
“I’m sure waiting in line is a little bit stressful for the customer too,” she said. “Going to renew your driver’s license kind of has a bad reputation.”
Days closed
As the year 2021 winds down, the treasurer’s office and other Dickinson County departments will be closed at various times for the holidays. The offices will be closed Friday, Dec. 24 and Monday, Dec. 27 for the Christmas holiday and on Friday, Dec. 31 for New Year’s.
