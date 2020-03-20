Special to Reflector-Chronicle
Public transportation for the city of Abilene will be for essential rides only, OCCK announced late Thursday.
Starting Monday the City of Abilene public transportation, non-essential subscription rides will be suspended. Essential rides, those trips to work, medical appointments and those for nutrition (groceries, etc.), will be booked no more than 24-48 hours in advance and scheduled based on the number of drivers fit for duty. Passengers will be scheduled to meet social distancing recommendations.
Service levels will continue to be adjusted as the situation warrants. Information will be submitted to the media, posted on Facebook and OCCK Transportation website.
As the coronavirus (COVID-19) evolves, OCCK reported it is taking extra precautions to care for our OCCK Transportation family – its employees and passengers
OCCK, which operates the public transportation in Abilene with no fares, said it was actively monitoring COVID-19 by staying close to the official guidance provided by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and the World Health Organization (WHO).
Here is what OCCK said it was doing:
In vehicles
• Maintaining fresh air in vehicles by not recirculating air and opening windows when the weather permits
• Implementing enhanced cleaning and disinfecting procedures for all vehicles as follows:
◦ CityGo and 81 Connection: complete cleaning once per hour and over night
◦ ParaTransit and city of Abilene after each passenger or set of passengers
• Helping passengers with the appropriate social distancing requirements through the use of extra vehicles and smaller passenger counts
• Not transporting any person who is known to have COVID-19
• Not charging fares for all services for the foreseeable future
In the office
• Screening all employees for COVID-19 symptoms before shifts begin
• Screening all paratransit passengers for potential exposure to COVID-19
• Following rigorous handwashing and sanitizing procedures throughout shifts and interactions
• Cleaning frequently used areas within the office and building
• Practicing social distancing recommendations within the office and building
• Working with our Risk Manager to ensure we are using the most effective disinfectant against COVID-19, as well as the most effective prevention techniques
• Managing levels of supplies and procuring more as necessary
For employees
• Working with our HR department on developments and requirements that affect staffing
• Following the recommendations of leadership on office hours, changes to service, work habits, etc.
“We will continue to closely monitor this evolving situation, stay in close contact with health organizations, and federal, state and local transportation officials, and keep you updated on steps we’re taking to care for our OCCK family,” said an OCCK news release.
