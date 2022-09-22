Transient Guest Tax collections, an additional tax paid by travelers who stay in one of Abilene’s lodging establishments, are up 3.61% from one year ago.

“While it’s encouraging collections didn’t decrease, we are still short of where we were pre-pandemic,” said Julie Roller Weeks, Abilene Convention and Visitors Bureau director. “Comparatively, Abilene lodging sales are not rebounding at the same rate as other Kansas communities.”

 

