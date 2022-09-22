Transient Guest Tax collections, an additional tax paid by travelers who stay in one of Abilene’s lodging establishments, are up 3.61% from one year ago.
“While it’s encouraging collections didn’t decrease, we are still short of where we were pre-pandemic,” said Julie Roller Weeks, Abilene Convention and Visitors Bureau director. “Comparatively, Abilene lodging sales are not rebounding at the same rate as other Kansas communities.”
The state’s collection year runs from October 2021 – September 2022, which means the CVB awaits one additional month’s collections before the final count.
To date, collections total $154,445 from more than $1.9 million in lodging sales. However, if the September 2022 collection remains the same as September 2021, the CVB will receive $171,818 in total revenue. This is an increase of 15.3% from 2021 but down from record levels near $200,000 pre-pandemic.
“Visitation is better than last year, and tourism is recovering from the pandemic; however, we are not seeing that translate into overnight stays,” Roller Weeks said.
The CVB is funded by TGT and uses collections to market Abilene and assist groups and visitors.
“I’m proud of our work to put Abilene on the map – Destination of the Year, Best Historic Small Town, Favorite U.S. Small Town, Friendliest U.S. Small Town, Best Promotion of a Historic Place all in 2022– but it’s not translating to increased lodging sales and TGT revenue,” she said.
Why aren’t people staying?
“While group travel is still down, the feedback we hear from travelers is the need for more rooms – better quality, pricing, more visible, etc. – in Abilene. Construction started on a new Holiday Inn Express, but we can’t market rooms that aren’t built,” Roller Weeks said. “Unfortunately, we lose a lot of business to neighboring communities. We can promote Abilene and bring people here, but the numbers show we aren’t getting them to spend the night.”
From museums to murals, mansions, shopping, destination dining, parks, special events and excursions, Abilene is not only a day trip town.
“Abilene has so much to offer, and travelers need to spend more than a day or afternoon to experience it all,” she said.
Data is pulled from the Kansas Department of Revenue.
