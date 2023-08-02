Beginning Aug. 21, the Dickinson County Transfer Station will close for repairs to the floor. The work is expected to take about three to four weeks.
“We have a fairly large hole that has formed in the concrete flooring of the transfer station,” said Sarah Somrak, office manager.
Dickinson County has operated the transfer station for about three decades. On average, 70,000 pounds of municipal solid waste, per day, is been compacted, loaded into trailers, and transferred to HAMM Sanitary Landfill in Perry, Kansas.
Somrack said compacting the waste requires a loader, which weighs nearly 35 tons, to scoop refuse off the transfer station floor and onto a conveyor belt one bucket load at a time.
“The repetitive scrape of the bucket has resulted in a substantial loss of concrete on the floor of the Transfer Station,” she said. “In the past 18 months, the deterioration has reached a point where repairs are needed sooner rather than later.”
While the repairs are underway and until the new concrete is fully cured, the transfer station will not accept municipal solid waste. Municipal solid waste includes regular household trash, old furniture, and treated lumber.
The transfer station will continue to accept materials such as tires, household hazardous waste, tree limbs, e-waste and used oil.
Somrak said the Geary County Transfer Station has agreed to accept municipal solid waste while the Dickinson County site is closed. The Geary County Transfer Station is at 1509 Perry St., Junction City, and is open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.