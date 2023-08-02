Transfer Station will close for about three to fours weeks

After years of scraping tens of thousands of pounds of municipal waste off the floor every day, a large hole in the floor of the Dickinson County Transfer Station has reached a point that it needs to be fixed. The facility will close for about three to fours weeks to allow for the repairs beginning Aug. 21.

 Courtesy Photo

Beginning Aug. 21, the Dickinson County Transfer Station will close for repairs to the floor. The work is expected to take about three to four weeks.

“We have a fairly large hole that has formed in the concrete flooring of the transfer station,” said Sarah Somrak, office manager.

 

