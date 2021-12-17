To help assist with cleanup following Wednesday’s storm, the Dickinson County Transfer Station will allow Dickinson County residents to dispose of tree limbs free of charge through Saturday, Dec. 18, according to Derek Norrick, environmental services director.
Limbs will be accepted from 9 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Saturday.
Disposal fees for tree limbs will become effective again Monday, Dec. 20. Currently the fee is rated at $10 per load of limbs.
Note that treated wood (e.g. plywood, particle board, 2x4’s) will not be accepted into our limb pile and will have to be disposed of as regular household waste. All treated wood must be cut into segments shorter than 6 ft. in length.
Household waste is accepted Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. and on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. There is a $10 fee for household waste loads weighing less than 400 lbs. Any load weighing over 400 lbs. will be rated at $50 ton.
As a reminder, residents may dispose of household hazardous waste (e.g. paint, lithium batteries, pesticides, household cleaners), metal and e-waste free of charge year-round. Items must be separated prior to your arrival at the Transfer Station. Additionally, have lumber detached from any metal being disposed of.
Anyone with questions can contact the Transfer Station between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.