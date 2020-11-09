Updated Monday morning.
The Dickinson County transfer station will not be accepting trash at this time after an early morning Saturday fire damaged the building.
A motorist driving on Interstate 70 at 5:30 a.m. Saturday morning noticed the fire and smoke.
Firefighters from Grant Township, Dickinson County Fire District No. 1 and Solomon spread out the trash that was in the building and wet it down to distinguish the blaze.
Firefighters returned later in the day as the fire reignited.
“We don’t know what started it but it was pretty deep in the trash,” said Brad Homman, Dickinson County administrator.
He said it probably had been in the trash for awhile. He said often people place car batteries in the trash which could have started the fire.
He said the transfer station was closed on Saturday but steps were being taken to begin taking trash again soon. Fires are not uncommon but usually staff is able to extinguish the fire without much damage.
Homman said normally the transfer station trash is cleared out every night but work on the semitrailer caused some trash to remain in the building Friday night.
