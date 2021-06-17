The Abilene & Smoky Valley Railroad and Kansas Operation Lifesaver have teamed up to bring a vital railroad safety message to ASVRR riders — “Trains belong on railroad tracks and you do not!”
Using a grant from Kansas Operation Lifesaver (KOL), ASVRR was able to repaint their two gondola cars and add 34 signs displaying Operation Lifesaver safety messages reminding people that railroad tracks are not a playground or a background for photographers.
Last week, KOL board members held their board meeting in Abilene at the Hitchin’ Post Restaurant. Prior to the meeting, they viewed the results of the project and enjoyed a train ride to Enterprise and back.
“The Abilene & Smoky Valley has always been a great supporter of the Kansas Operation Lifesaver Program. We are very pleased to see them take it to the next level with the installation of the safety messages on their cars,” said KOL President Captain Matt Vogt of the Valley Center Police Department. “A big thanks goes to Ross Boelling for coming up with this idea and coordinating this effort between both organizations.”
Boelling, a member of both the ASVRR and KOL boards, worked to get the organizations together for the project.
“It made perfect sense to me,” Boelling said. “A lot of folks ride the ASVRR from all over Kansas and the U.S. Having the Operation Lifesaver messages visible for them to see as they ride the train might help them stop and think before they trespass on any railroad property and put themselves at risk of injury or death.”
The signs were created by the Abilene High School Stick ‘Em Up group, which allows students to gain hands on experience running a school-based enterprise.
“We were fortunate to be able to work with the Stick-em Up student fundraising group led by Business Teacher Dawn James,” Boelling continued. “They did a fantastic job putting the project together for us.”
Mary Jane Oard, manager of the Abilene & Smoky Valley Railroad Association is pleased with the project’s results.
“We’ve already had lots of positive comments about the updated cars and the Operation Lifesaver message. We are glad we could work together with KOL to upgrade our equipment and keep this important rail safety message before the public,” she said.
About ASVRR and KOL
The Abilene & Smoky Valley Railroad Association, Inc. is a heritage line that operates on former Rock Island Railroad track from Abilene to Woodbine. They operate passenger service between Abilene and Enterprise on a varying schedule throughout the year. They have restored the ATSF 3415 steam engine which pulls the trains on select dates. Their website for tickets and information is Home (asvrr.org).
Kansas Operation Lifesaver, Inc. is a non-profit organization started in the early 1970s as a joint venture of Kansas railroads and safety groups. Their goal is reducing rail-vehicle/pedestrian collisions and fatalities in Kansas. Volunteer presenters are available to bring the free rail safety message to any group who would like to hear it. more on their website: Kansas Operation Lifesaver (oli.org). It is part of the National Operation Lifesaver which started in 1972 and is also dedicated to Rail Safety. Their website is Home/Operation Lifesaver (oli.org).
