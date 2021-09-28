A train derailed on the Union Pacific Railroad outside of Herington late Sunday morning.
No one was hurt, but five grain cars carrying wheat left the track and spilled their cargo on the ground, according to Dickinson County Emergency Management Director Chancy Smith.
“No one was injured at all,” he said.
Smith said the cars went off the tracks south of K-4 Highway near Vane Road.
He does not have damage totals for the derailment but said “rail failure” was the cause.
“It derailed one car and the wheels came off and it stayed in between the two other ones, but it was off the rails,” Smith said. “Not until it separated from the car in front of it did it alert the train, so it was still going out of the yard causing them to fall over. So yeah — five of them went off of the track after the rail got damaged.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.