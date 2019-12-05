Both semitrailers stolen from Price Truck Line early Friday morning were found in Sedgwick County Monday along with some of the stolen merchandise.
According to the Abilene Police Department, authorities are still in the process of identifying the missing merchandise The two semitractors stolen were found burned in Sedgwick County. The estimated value of the damage is $130,000.
It is believed that some time around 12:30 a.m. Friday, the semitrailers were stolen from Price and crashed through the gates.
