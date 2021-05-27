A new addition at Old Abilene Town opens this Memorial Day weekend with the grand opening of the Trail Center, where visitors can see, hear and touch the stories of the Chisholm and Smoky Hill Trails in a new interactive museum for all ages.
“We’re opening a hands on experience for the people that want to know what it was like to be a cowboy in the 19th century,” said Old Abilene Town (OAT) Board Member Michael Hook.
The Trail Center’s grand opening is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 29 and Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m. Old Abilene Town is located at 200 SE Fifth St.
Also on opening day Saturday, visitors will get to enjoy a Civil War reenactor, can-can dancers, and a concert from Geff and Dawn Dawson. Geff Dawson is a well-known Cowboy Poet who hails from Abilene.
The chuck wagon dinner starts at 6 p.m. and costs $20 dollars.
Old Town history
An Abilene institution since 1959, Old Abilene Town is a time capsule of cowboy history created and maintained by local historians.
“It was a bunch of like-minded people here in town that felt like they needed to rebuild the Old West,” Hook said about the original OAT board.
Created in 1959, the locals wanted to recreate the “forgotten history of Abilene” and they started from scratch with the help of donations.
The first building donated was the second oldest church and oldest schoolhouse in Dickinson County, according to information from Old Abilene Town.
Soon the donations included the T.C. Henry Carriage House, several log cabins and a jail, creating the basis for the town.
Through the years the town saw many highs and lows and by the early 2000s, many buildings had deteriorated to the point that is was unsure whether they could be saved.
“The lows got really low to the point it looked like it would get shut down,” Hook said.
Some TLC
However, in recent years, OAT board members and volunteers have worked hard to revive the cowboy town, painstakingly rebuilding and remodeling the buildings they could save and also demolishing those they could not.
As 2019 came to a close, OAT volunteers were ready to show off the things they had accomplished and were planning a slew of events. But 2020 arrived and with it the COVID-19 pandemic, shutting everything down.
So during the pandemic, the OAT board members decided to take some time and continue updating the town. The updates included repairing buildings and adding new elements, like heating and air conditioning.
“We desperately needed to control the temperatures, both winter and summer. We installed HVAC last year, now there is pretty much heating and air conditioning pretty much throughout the campus,” Hook said.
The glory days
“We’re all very excited,” Hook said about the changes. “So, some of our board members came here as a kid. Some of them have grown up with Old Abilene Town, they just want to see it get back to where it was originally.”
Contact Kathy Hageman at editor@abilene-rc.com
