Starting on Monday the Abilene Public Works Department will be intermittently utilizing the 4-way stop sign for 2-3 weeks at the intersection of N.W. Third and Cedar Streets while replacing the traffic signals.
Traffic signals at Third and Cedar being repaired
- Reflector-Chronicle staff
