Registration for the Abilene Area Toys 4 Tots for 2020 will be done by either telephone or messenger and not in person because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The legal guardian of eligible children must register by telephone either by calling or by texting or going to the Abilene Area Toys 4 Tots Facebook page and using messenger.
The dates to register children 12 and younger are Friday, Nov. 27 through Saturday, Dec. 5 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. only.
Text or call (785) 280-1709 or (785) 479-0269. If you text, type that you are registering for Toys 4 Tots and include your name, address, telephone number, child’s gender, child’s age, and child’s first and last name for each child you are registering.
Or the same information may be sent via messenger from the Abilene Area Toys 4 Tots Facebook page.
Registration cannot be done in person and contact cannot be made via both ways.
Distribution of the Toys 4 Tots packages will be Saturday, Dec. 12, from 9 a.m. to noon and at the National Guard Armory which is a new location for those that preregistered.
Also, those who will be picking up packages will not be entering the building this year but instead will be greeted at the front doors and receive packages there.
For those wanting to make a donation to Abilene Area Toys 4 Tots, monetary donations may be made at Pinnacle Bank, 401 North Spruce, in Abilene or mailed to Toys 4 Tots, attn: Jessie Pickerign, c/o Pinnacle Bank, P.O. Box 669, Abilene, KS. 67410.
New toys can be dropped off in marked boxes located at several Abilene businesses including: Corner Stop, Holm Automotive Center, Joe Snuffy’s Restaurant, Kwik Shop, Liberty Store, Love’s Travel Stop, M&R Grill, Memorial Hospital, Pinnacle Bank, West Stop and West Stop West, and Dollar General in Abilene and Solomon. Also, money donation jars in Abilene are located at Corner Stop, Kwik Shop, Liberty Convenience Store, Walt’s Four Seasons Campground, West Stop and West Stop West.
