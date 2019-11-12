There were 150 motorcycles carrying 230 people that participated in the 21st annual Abilene Motorcycle Toy Run benefiting Toys 4 Tots. The parade started at the parking lot of Lumber House True Value, went through the streets of Abilene and ended at Sterl Hall. Santa Claus and an American flag display led the parade held by the Abilene Chapter 39 Legion Riders. The run was delayed as the Abilene police and fire departments were called to an injury accident near 14th Street and Buckeye.
