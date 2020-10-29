Special to Reflector-Chronicle
The 22nd Annual Abilene Motorcycle Toy Run will be Nov. 15 by the American Legions Riders Chapter 30.
Riders will depart from the Lumber House True Value parking lot at 2 p.m., escorted by the Abilene Police and Fire departments and Santa Claus.
Mask and social distancing are encouraged.
Coffee and cookies will be served on site. A mini bike, sponsored by Junction City Walmart will be raffled prior to kickstands up at 2 p.m
Riders are encouraged to bring new toys for distribution to needy children. This annual benefit ride typically draws more than 200 riders to Abilene each year.
All toys and cash contributions will be donated to Abilene Toys 4 Tots.
Local citizens are encouraged to step outside during the parade, salute the American flag and welcome riders to Abilene.
The parade of bikes will travel east on 21st Street to Brady, south to Fourth Street, west to Buckeye Avenue, north to 14th Street, West to Vine Street, south to Seventh Street, west to Rogers, south to Third Street, east to Cedar Street, north to 14th Street, West to Vine Street, south to Seventh and west to Sterl Hall.
Sponsors of the Toy Run include Abilene Lumber House True Value, Ackerman Welding, West’s Country Mart, Abilene Chapter 39 Legion Riders, Junction City Walmart and members of the former Eagles Ladies’ Auxiliary.
For more information, contact Don Ackerman at (785) 479-6960 or email askweld@gmail.com.
