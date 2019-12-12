Volunteering for Toys 4 Tots, Megan Armstrong shops among the donated toys this year that will be distributed Saturday. Last year 368 Dickinson County kids received gift bags through Toys 4 Tots. “It’s almost better than shopping for your own kids,” Armstrong said. Included in the gift bags are hats, glovers, toothbrushes and toothpaste.
