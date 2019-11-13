Grant applications for tourism generating events or festivals in Dickinson County will become available Friday.
The application deadline ends on Jan. 1, 2020 when all applications are due.
The Event/Festival Grant Application will be available for download Friday at www.dkeduc.com.
One can send an email to adminasst@dkedc.com to request an emailed application. Please call Dickinson County Economic Development Corporation with any questions about the grant application process (785) 200-3518.
