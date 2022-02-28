When Nicole and Ryan Hall bought Tossed n Sauced, one of their goals was to open up the second and third floors for dine-in
“I started to fill the wall with things, and I realized I just wanted a unique, one-of-a-kind thing to fill the wall. What do most dine-in places that have kind of a casual vibe have? They’re going to have sports themes with jerseys hung up on the wall,” Nicole Hall said. “I could spend thousands of dollars getting signed jerseys and putting plagues on the wall, but them I’m like every other place.”
So she went to search for someone to paint a mural for the business. The artist she settled on was Mindy’s Murals from Junction City. After a year on her waitlist, Mindy Allen came in two weeks ago and completed the mural. With her iPad sketch as a reference, she drew a grid on the wall to match the grid on her iPad sketch, then went to work with her brushes.
“This was all her idea. As for the design, I gave her freedom. I said I’m not the artist. I gave her those things: we want people to walk in and be like ‘this place is awesome. This is where I want to hang out and chill,’” Nicole Hall said.
“It was fun to be able to take what was in my head and be able to, put it down on paper and have it turn out the way I imagined it to turn out,” Allen said.
Nicole Hall did give one restriction: no neon colors.
Fun fact, the original sketch had an Italian pizza cook instead of the young man in with the backward baseball cap.
“Whether it be families with young kids to older people, I want this to be a place for everybody,” Nicole Hall said.
