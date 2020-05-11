Reports from people at the Abilene Municipal Airport and a video of the debris field left behind has Dickinson County officials wondering if a tornado and not straight line winds came through the Abilene area on Monday, May 4.
Dickinson County Emergency Management (EM) Director Chancy Smith sent video he had taken of the debris field to the National Weather Service in Topeka to see if they would reclassify the storm.
After the storm, the National Weather Service in Topeka said the damage was caused by straight line winds. However, eyewitness reports from two people at the airport said winds came from the north, then the west, indicating rotation.
Besides damage at the airport and areas east of the airport, the storm also wreaked havoc in different areas of Abilene, including the 400 and 500 block of North Walnut Street where large trees and power lines were downed and a trampoline flew over a two-story house into the second floor window of another home.
Both Smith and Dickinson County Administrator Brad Homman believe the debris path shows that some type of funnel caused the damage.
“If it was just straight line winds, it would look like a blast one direction or another,” Homman said, explaining if the storm tracked northeast, that would take it from the airport (on South Washington street) over to the damaged area in the Fourth and Fifth Street area of Walnut.
NWS verdict: No tornado
However, the NWS in Topeka maintains the damage was not caused by a tornado, Smith said late Friday afternoon.
“I talked to their radar specialist who said we didn’t have anything that would allege we had a tornado,” Smith said.
“They think the main storm came through with a 90 mph gust and there was a rear flank downdraft that blew backwards after it that was just as strong,” Smith said. “So the initial storm wiped out the airport and over by Brierton (Engineering) and the rear flank downdraft came back through by Abilene Printing, NAPA and down by Fifth Street causing that damage.
“It caused two straight line incidents in opposite directions half a mile apart,” he added.
The relative humidity and dew point that morning were only one percent different, Smith said and the front developed right over the Abilene area.
“It’s very unusual. None of that weather should have happened. It was cool, it wasn’t hot, there was no convection going on. It was a crazy weather front and it was so unstable over us when it was creating and starting up,” he said.
Weather
discrepancies
Both Smith and Homman said they wanted the weather service to take a second look because over the years Dickinson County residents have reported different weather on the ground than what NWS officials are seeing on their radar screens.
The NWS in Topeka uses data coming from radar locations in Topeka, Wichita and Hastings, Neb., for Dickinson County. Because Abilene and Dickinson County are on the far reaches of those radars, information may be skewed or delayed.
“Their radars are far enough away from us and the earth is round so when the radar shoots out on a straight line following the curvature of the earth they cannot see us here on the surface,” Smith explained. “Maybe 5,000 feet is the lowest they can see so they rely on the upper levels of the atmosphere to tell them what’s going on at the lower levels.
“If there’s rotation at the upper level there’s going to be rotation at the lower level, but there can be rotation at the lower level without rotation at the upper level so we could have a tornado on the ground and they’d (NWS) never see it,” Smith continued.
That situation occurred several years ago when a tornado was on the ground near Solomon which also happened to be Solomon High School’s prom night.
“I was sending them (weather service) pictures of that tornado on the ground and they didn’t even know it was there — which is a very important reason to have storm spotters,” Smith said.
“The radar can only see so much and it’s very limited where we live. I was concerned something like that might have happened the other day,” he added.
Forecasts for this week are showing an active May weather pattern for Kansas with several chances for precipitation and severe weather, especially on Wednesday.
Contact Kathy Hageman at reporter@abilene-rc.com.
